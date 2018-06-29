Maharashtra Teachers Polls: Shiv Sena wins Mumbai graduates’ MLC seat

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena and Lok Bharati Party bagged two of the four seats in the biennial elections of Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday. The elections, which were held for the Mumbai Graduates’, Mumbai Teachers’, Konkan Graduates’ and Nashik Teachers’ constituencies on Monday, saw the ruling alliance partners in Maharashtra, the BJP and the Shiv Sena, clashing throughout the four constituencies.

Shiv Sena candidate Vilas Potnis won from the Mumbai Graduates constituency while Lok Bharati Party candidate Kapil Patil bagged the Mumbai Teachers’ constituency. The Sena had denied ticket to Deepak Sawant, the state health minister, from the Mumbai Graduates’ constituency which he represented for two consecutive terms.

At the time of going to press, of the total 56,000 votes in Konkan Graduates’ constituency, Niranjan Davkhare from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading with 2,949 votes, trailing with 18,519 votes was Shiv Sena’s Sanjay More and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Najeeb Mullah with 12,000 votes. Nashik Teachers’ constituency, too, saw Shiv Sena in the lead as of the total 49769 votes, Kishore Darade garnered 16,886 votes, trailing with 6,329 votes was BJP’s Aniket Patil, son of the former Union Minister Vijay Patil and Bhausaheb Kachre from Teachers’ Democratic Front (TDF) with 5,167 votes.

The terms of sitting members – Deepak Sawant (of Shiv Sena – Mumbai Graduates’), Kapil Patil (of Lok Bharati party – Mumbai Teachers’), Niranjan Davkhare (who switched over from NCP to BJP – Konkan Graduates’) and Apoorva Hire (an independent – Nashik Teachers’) – are expiring on July 7.