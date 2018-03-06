Maharashtra: Teachers call off strike, agree to assess HSC papers

Mumbai: More than 72,000 teachers who had boycotted checking of board examination papers of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) have decided to call off their strike. Teachers under the Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MSFJCTO) rolled back their agitation as the state education minister accepted some of their demands.

This decision was taken as teachers met Vinod Tawde, state education minister for school and higher education, on Monday and raised these issues. Tawde stated some demands have been accepted while the rest will be discussed by the Finance ministry. Teachers will meet the finance ministry on March 10. Among the demands, one of the major demand which has been accepted is the official appointment and measures for dedicated salary for teachers appointed after May 2, 2012 will be implemented. Also, teachers pursuing Master of Education (M.Ed.), Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) and doctorate (Ph.D.) will be awarded study leave for preparation.

Also Read: 72k teachers refuse to check HSC exam papers

But demands like awarding official appointment to teachers who have completed 24 years of service and remuneration discussion of teachers at 172 posts which were increased between 2003 to 2011 will be discussed with the finance ministry. Teachers are adamant if their demands are not fulfilled they will go on a hunger strike and protest. Teachers claimed the government gave a deaf ear to their demands all these years. Teachers decided to agree to assess examination papers considering the impact on students. Anil Deshmukh, general secretary of Mumbai Junior College Teachers’ Organisation, said, “We will assess papers of ongoing HSC board examination considering importance of examination for students. If the finance ministry does not fulfil our pending demands then we will protest again.”