Maharashtra: Teachers call off protest, HSC results not to be affected

Mumbai: Teachers of junior colleges involved in assessment of Class 12 board examination have called off their strike and decided to submit answer papers to the state board. Teachers under Maharashtra Federation of Junior College Teachers’ Association (MFJCTA) ended their protest as the state promised to fulfill their demands. Teachers claimed the state government has finally decided to cater to their demands and issue necessary circulars pertaining to the issues raised. Over 72,000 teachers came up with this decision after several meeting with state education ministry.

Teachers had earlier decided not to submit corrected answer papers to the state board. Over 80 lakh answer papers were already assessed but teachers were refusing to submit them for moderation which would in turn delay declaration of results of HSC exams. Anil Deshmukh, president of MFJCTA, said, “Students need not worry as declaration of results of Class 12 will not be affected. We have decided to submit the answer papers to the state board.”

The teachers’ demands included non-payment of salary for last two years, no declaration of new list of unaided colleges which are now eligible for aid, orders to fill up 171 new teaching posts and approval of appointment of teachers who were recruited in 2012. Teachers have been assured they will meet the state finance department on April 17.