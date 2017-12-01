Maharashtra: Supriya Sule attacks CM Devendra Fadnavis, announces NCP’s ‘Halla bol’ patayatra

Yavatmal: In a scathing attack, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has “betrayed” people by “not fulfilling” the promises. “Fadnavis has betrayed trust of people. His government deceived people and poor farmers by making tall promises and not fulfilling them,” the Baramati MP said while addressing a press conference here.

“The objectives of the ‘Halla bol’ patayatra is to expose the true face of the state government as well as the chief minister, who has not only deceived the people but has also betrayed those who trusted him,” Sule said. She claimed that not a single farmer has been benefitted so far since the state government announced a loan waiver in June this year. “While the CM takes credit for everything, bureaucrats are being blamed and punished if anything goes wrong,” the MP said. She was referring to recent transfer of Maharashtra Information Technology Principal Secretary V K Gautam following reports of bungling in implementing the politically sensitive farm loan waiver scheme.

Sule also demanded a transparent inquiry into deaths due to passive inhalation of pesticide in Yavatmal district, known as suicide capital of Vidarbha. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said his party would make government pass a special resolution on issues of farmers in winter session of legislature slated for next month. Munde demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for farmers in Vidarbha whose crop was damaged in pink bollworm attack.