Maharashtra: Students awarded admissions through RTE can study near to their residence

Mumbai: For the first time, students are being awarded admissions through Right to Education (RTE) according to their residential location. Students are being admitted in private schools nearest to their residence through the lottery system this year to avoid any stress of travelling and to reduce the cost of commuting.

This year, the entire lottery system, which generally consists of three to four rounds for RTE admissions, is based on residential location. Students are allotted private schools within a radius of one kilometre from their residence in the first lottery round. In the second round, students are allotted schools within a radius of one to three km from their residence, and in the third round, this radius is extended beyond three km.

Around 26,561 students have already been admitted through the first lottery round as per the state education ministry. Santosh Gaikwad, state education officer managing RTE admissions, said, “We introduced the system based on residential locations so that students and parents can go to schools near their homes and avoid the stress due to travelling. Earlier, students were allotted schools randomly which would cause inconvenience and parents would not opt for schools which were faraway.”

In addition, students and parents will be out of the online system once they secure admission in a particular school. Mahesh Palkar, civic education officer, said, “Parents generally do not secure admissions but block seats and wait for famous private schools. They wait for the next lottery round, expecting to be allotted a renowned private school. But parents should realise that they are just blocking seats of other students in this way. They should secure admissions in schools allotted, instead of waiting for only famous schools.” Students will now be thrown out of the online system if parents do not secure admissions in allotted schools. Students of weak financial backgrounds can study for free till Class 8 in private unaided schools through RTE admissions.