Maharashtra State will give 3 livelihood options to Victoria owners

Mumbai: The state has assured to provide an alternate source of livelihood for the Victoria carriage owners. The Maharashtra Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has given three suggestions, the final call will be taken in a few days.

The Bombay High Court had in June 2015 had ordered complete stoppage the use of horse-drawn carriages in Mumbai shall be completely stopped after a year. Mungantiwar said that while it is necessary to rehabilitate the horses to ideal conditions, it was also imperative that carriage owners are not robbed of their livelihood.

“Horses can be purchased from the owners by the NGO People for animals (a petitioner in the case along with PETA) or any other NGO as well at market value. They can also be given to the Animal husbandry or state tourism department to be taken care of,” he said.

Mungantiwar said that one of the suggestions for the settlement with carriage owners is that they be given a hawkers licence, which will be issued post a survey and will require around eight months for this transition. The other suggestion given was every family to be given Rs 2 lakh as a final settlement amount.

The carriage owners in fact urged the government to give the owners financial assistance to buy a taxi to start their own services like private radio taxis.

Mungantiwar said that the cabinet sub-committee, which was formed to tackle the issue will meet the owners and their families to take a final call on these suggestions. Meanwhile, Ambika Nijjar the Legal Advisor for People for

Animals organisation urged the government to ensure that the horses are no more forced to pull these carriages on the streets before the end of next summer.

“The horses that run on concrete and tar suffer greatly as per the National Research Centre on Equines which has stated that such horses end up with a horrible disease known as laminitis, where every step they take evokes shooting pains. Such horses die a painful death,” she said.