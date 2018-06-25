Maharashtra: State-wide plastic ban, will result in loss upto Rs. 15,000 crore, 3 lakh jobs

Mumbai: No ban comes without extracting cost. The state-wide plastic ban, on carry-bags and thermocol, will result in a loss of up to Rs. 15,000 crore and has rendered nearly 3 lakh people jobless overnight, says the plastic industry insiders.

They also said the job losses will impact the state’s GDP, and also increase banks’ bad loans from the plastic sector. While retailers are worried that heavy fines for violating the ban will make them financially unviable, consumers have complained of inconvenience, and wondered whether the ban makes any sense.

The civic authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first-time offenders and Rs. 10,000 for the second-time offenders. Those who violate the ban for the third time will face a fine of Rs. 25,000, along with a three-month imprisonment.