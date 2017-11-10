Maharashtra: State tourism department receives objections over sale and service of liquor at beaches

Mumbai: It is shocking the government has come up with the beach shack policy while it should be declared as eco-sensitive zone because of its purity. Implementing beach shacks policy lead to the destruction of the virginity of beaches instead the government should conserve biodiversity lives on these beaches

The ‘beach shack’ policy brought in by the Maharashtra state tourism department has received objections for sale and service of liquor on beaches and suggested home-stay policy should be adopted to promote tourism along the coastal region.

In one more objection, it has been suggested that the coastal region be declared as an eco-sensitive zone to keep intact the purity of the virgin beaches. Madan Yerawar, minister of state for tourism has assured objections of people will be considered before approving the final policy. The draft proposal of the beach shack policy was kept on portal of the tourism department for the suggestions and objections from the people. Out of the total 58 respondents, 49 have raised objections till November 5, the last day to file suggestions.

The state has 720 km of coast along Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigadh, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district. The draft policy has mentioned it would allow serving seafood and liquor on the beaches, on the lines of Goa, with the aim to attract more tourists in the state.

Bhau Katdare, president of Chiplun-based Non-Government Organisation (NGO) Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra who has been working on the environmental issues also wrote to the department objecting sale of liquor on the beaches. “I do not have any objection towards implementation of the policy. However, they should prohibit selling liquor and secondly, the shacks should be closed in the evening from 4 pm to 8 pm on the beaches as it is the time for turtle nesting,” stated Katdare.

He also suggested the government should adopt home-stay policy in these areas to promote tourism and to attract tourists in the state. Katdare resides in Velas village of Ratnagiri district, where local Gram Panchayat has already banned the sale of liquor. One suggestion is the government should serve fruit wine instead of liquor. “The department can allow fruit wine made from mango, Jamun, cashew nut or berry. The state can generate some revenue from wine, they are expecting from the sale of liquor,” stated a suggestion.

Another suggestion made to the department was that beaches of Konkan should be declared as ‘Eco Sensitive Zone’ instead of allowing beach shacks. “It is shocking the government has come up with the beach shack policy while it should be declared as Eco Sensitive Zone because of its purity. Implementing beach shacks policy lead to the destruction of the virginity of beaches instead the government should conserve biodiversity lives on these beaches,” stated the suggestion.