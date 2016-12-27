Maharashtra state to set up five new forensic mini labs

Mumbai: The state forensic science department has decided to start five mini laboratories in various districts that will be useful in providing the scientific evidence in a short period of time.

BB Daundkar, director of FSL, Kalina, revealed that the distances between the district areas and the regional FSL units is quite large and it takes the police a lot of time to reach there. “After any crime, the local police has to bring samples like blood, viscera, hair and bones to the forensic laboratory for investigations,” he said. And if there is any delay in this work then the entire investigation process gets delayed.

Therefore, it has been decided to start mini laboratories at places like Thane, Ratnagiri, Sholapur, Dhule and Chandrapur, the director said. These units have already been sanctioned by the state administration and the recruitment process will be started soon. These locations have been selected in a way that it will not take more than an hour for the local police to reach there.

“Mainly, these units will have facilities for biological evidence like blood, poison and body samples,” Daundkar said. Since a lot of investigation today is based on scientific evidence, these reports will have great evidential value for the police.

A senior police officer in the state police admitted that there are some districts that still do not have the facility of a forensic science laboratory for testing of evidence. “If the police want to improve their rate of conviction, then one good way of doing this is to get scientific evidence that will stand in the court,” he explained.

Daundkar said that once the recruitment is done the new staff will be provided with the necessary training. “Either they will be called here for the training or some senior officers will be sent to these units for this purpose,” he added.