Maharashtra state mulls Swiss challenge method for floating solar projects

Mumbai: Maharashtra government is mulling adoption of Swiss challenge method to finalise a bidder to set up floating solar plants across various reservoirs and water bodies in the state. The Swiss challenge system, is one whereby any person with suitable credentials can submit a development proposal to the government for a public project. The proposal will be then put online and a second party can give suggestions to improve and challenge that proposal.

A committee comprising officials of the water resource and energy departments along with the representatives of the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), Mahagenco and state-run power utility MSEDCL has been set up to examine various models for floating solar, including the Swiss challenge system and tariff-based bidding.

“We have a large number of reservoirs across the state where floating solar projects can be developed. We are hopeful to receive the committee report in the next two months,” a state official told PTI here on condition of anonymity.

It may be recalled that in February this year, the state government gave cleared the Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Enabling Authority Act, to serve as a framework to allow for infrastructure proposals to be allotted to private players using the Swiss challenge method. The official pointed out that there is still ambiguity on who will take responsibility for implementing floating solar projects in the state.

Under the state’s solar policy of 2015, Mahagenco has been mandated to set up at least 250 MW of capacity through floating solar projects on lakes, canals and water bodies of the water resources department (WRD).