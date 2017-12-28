Maharashtra State health dept proposes Rs 250 cr as medical emergency insurance

Mumbai: Under the ambitious project of the state government of accident insurance, apart from road accident victims other types of medical emergency cases like acid attack victims, building collapse, agricultural mishaps would be included in it. The state health department has proposed a budget of Rs 250 crore for the medical emergency insurance where accident victims would be provided Rs 30,000 for the first 48 hours of treatment.

The scheme will be named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The Delhi government announced its scheme this month, which will cover 100 per cent expenses of all accident victims.

The scheme would provide a huge relief for accident victims of any type of medical emergency starting from acid attack, building collapse, road mishap and others. “The main motive of the scheme is to provide early treatment to accident victims. So, it would cover any kind of accident cases. Even if the person is from other states, the victim would be provided treatment if the accident happens in Maharashtra,” said Dr Pawar.

In this scheme, however, the mandatory clause of submitting identification proof at the time of hospitalisation has been dropped to ensure emergency cases do not suffer. Residents from outside Maharashtra will also be covered and emergency ambulance service (108) will be roped in to transport patients to the nearest registered hospital.

Dinesh Kumar Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Government of Maharashtra said, “We are aware of the proposed scheme but I have not received the proposal for the same.”

Similar schemes adopted in other states