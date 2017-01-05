Maharashtra State Govt to spend Rs 24 cr on Mumbai-Ahemdabad bullet train

The ambitious project of bullet train led down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is always criticised by many. Every regional political parties are against the project. But Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, is pushing this project very hard.

An estimate of 24 crore will be spend on Mumbai-Ahemdabad bullet train project. State Government has also proposed a Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project for which Centre is almost ready to give a green signal, a high ranked source told Loksatta.

The estimated cost of this project is Rs 98,000 crore this was one of the highlights of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India last month in December. The project is said to be financed with a Japanese yen loan of Rs 79,000 cr at 0.1 percent interest to be repaid over fifty years. Though official sources state Rs.98, 000 crore, reports state Rs 10,000 crore may additional be borne, amounting the project to cost Rs 1 Lakh crore. The state government of Maharashtra and Gujrat will have a 25 per cent stake in construction of this project, and the Central Government will bear the remaining 50 per cent of the amount of the project. Which means Maharashtra Government will have to contribute 24 cr in this project, MSRDC will the head this project. This project will help in development of the state, saying this state government has agreed to borne this 24 cr expense.

State government has proposed for a bullet train corridor between Mumbai-Nagpur. State government has agreed to borne the expense of Mumbai-Ahemdabad bullet train project but pushing the Central Government for clearing the Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project. This Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train route will parallel to the Mumbai-Nagpur super expressway. The expense of this Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project will be borne by both centre and the state government, reported Loksatta.

State Government agrees to give 5 hecter land

State government has agreed to give 5 hectar of land near Bandra-Kurla, in which 0.9 hecter land will be over the land and the remaining will be underground. This will be constructed 3 floors below the surface. The Indian Railways proposed constructing the proposed terminus at BKC as a three-storey underground station, because the Maharashtra state government planned to construct the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at BKC on the same plot.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted to the government has proposed 25 per cent elevated corridor, 64 per cent surface corridor and six per cent underground corridor. This includes the 21-km underwater tunnel between Thane creek and Virar in Mumbai.