Maharashtra: State government to purchase 30 vehicles for VVIPs worth Rs 5.84 crore

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to purchase 30 vehicles collectively worth Rs 5.84 crore for VVIPs for 15 district collectorate office. The state administration issued a government resolution (GR) to this effect yesterday.

“The total cost of the vehicles is Rs 5,83,66,023,” the government resolution said.

“The state-level Vehicle Policy Review Committee sanctioned a proposal of 225 vehicles, of which approval for purchase of 30 vehicles has been granted,” the GR said.

The state government has appointed vehicle dealer Arpanna Motors Pvt Ltd (Millennium Mumbai, Mira Road), it said.

Fifteen districts– Pune (5 vehicles), Nashik and Ahmednagar (3 each), Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nanded, Osmanabad and Buldana (2 each), Solapur, Kolhapur, Dhule, Parbhani and Akola (1 each), will get the vehicles.

As per the GR, all the 30 vehicles should be Innova Crysta 2.4 Z with seven-seat capacity and should be white. The protocol department will receive the vehicles.