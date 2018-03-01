Maharashtra state government to build new advanced research centre for TB at JJ Hospital

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government will soon be building an advanced research centre for Tuberculosis (TB) at JJ hospital in Mumbai. The announcement was made by Public Health Minister Dr Deepak Sawant in state Assembly on Wednesday. He also said besides the existing three laboratories for TB, new two laboratories will be set up in Mumbai.

Sawant was replying on calling attention motion moved by Parag Alavani, member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narendra Pawar and R Tamil Selvan among others. The members wanted to know the measures the government was taking to tackle tuberculosis. The members claimed two lakh fresh cases of TB, as well as 1,000 deaths, were reported in 2017. Sawant informed the House, out of a total registered TB patients, 18 to 20 percent hailed from Mumbai city.

“For the prevention of TB, there are 24 District TB centres in the city. There are 517 TB treatment groups in the state. Of these, 59 teams are working in Mumbai. There are 1520 TB testing centers across the state. Out of this, 130 centres are located in Mumbai,” the minister said. Eknath Khadse, the former revenue minister and BJP member said, “The TB is spreading rapidly in the state. Both the union, state govts and WHO have undertaken preventive measures but the number of TB patients have been increasing.”