Maharashtra: State government proposes supplementary demands of Rs 20,000 crore for farmer-related schemes

Nagpur: The state government tabled supplementary demands of Rs 26,403 crore in both the Houses of state legislature out of which Rs 20,484 crore has been proposed for the schemes related to farmers only.

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Deepak Kesarkar, minister of state for finance and planning said, “Though we have proposed Rs 13000 crore to be raise for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana known as Loan Waiver scheme, the total amount for farmers related scheme is Rs 20,384 crore.”

Kesarkar while clarifying on fund diverted from Scheduled Caste subplan and Scheduled Tribes subplan to the loan waiver scheme, Kesarkar said, “Eligible farmers for Loan waiver which belongs to SCs and STs will be given benefit from concern department’s plan. We cannot say it as amount diverted form the these sub plan to general plan.”

The finance department through supplementary demands has proposed to sanction Rs. 1000 crore each from SCs and SRs subplan which was criticised by the opposition party leaders. The major chunk from the supplementary demands will be given for the schemes such as agriculture pump connections in Vidarbha and Marathwada, crop insurance, irrigation projects under Pradhanmantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and to soyabean growers.

The highest Rs. 14,240 crore has been proposed for schemes under Cooperative, marketing and textile ministry followed by Industries, Power and Labour ministry for which Rs 3,494 crore has been proposed to be approved by the legislature. The debate on supplementary demands will hold on Monday in next week in both Upper and Lower House.