Maharashtra: State government plans to set up gender budget cells

Mumbai: In order to better the coordination and implementation of various schemes of Women and Child Welfare department (WCD) with other government departments, Sudhir Mungantiwar, minister for finance and planning announced the setting up of Gender Budget Cells in his ministry. The inter-departmental committee would be set up among the concerned department to ensure better effective implementation of various schemes.

Mungantiwar said that a nodal officer would be appointed in each administrative department to monitor the implementation of the schemes of WCD. “The cell shall be responsible for coordination between various departments and ensure quality and effective implementation of the schemes. Besides this the Cell while evaluating the schemes, it shall also pay attention to how best to improve its outcome,” said the minister. He stated that every department implementing WCD schemes would have to bear responsibility for the effective implementation of the schemes.

Mungantiwar said, “By drawing up a Gender Budget statement, it should not result in just change in figures of allocation, but should also ensure there is qualitative change and empowerment of women.” He added, “Besides providing social security, the women should be made self-reliant. Besides, evaluating quality improvement, the culture of evaluation should also take root in the administration.” Sources in the department said that at least 30 per cent of allocation in various schemes of WCD like animal husbandry are earmarked for women. Pankaja Munde, minister for women and child welfare, stated that besides developing the culture of evaluation, the concept of ‘Innovative Spending’ should also grow.

She said, “Available allocation should not just be spent for the sake of spending, but stress should be laid on skill development, people’s participation, economic empowerment of women, self-reliance of women and nutritional care of women and children.” Munde added that not only there should be result monitoring done, but actual spending of allocation on various schemes should also be taken into account.