Maharashtra: State government avoids debate on bollworms in assembly

Nagpur: Although Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured that his government is ready to reply on any issue that would be raised by the opposition in the ongoing winter session here, the state government went on a backfoot in the Assembly over the debate on bollworms and huge loss of cotton crop.

Speaker Haribhau Bagade postponed calling attention on the same issue which was objected by the opposition and demanded agriculture minister be apologise in the House. On the third day of the first week of the session, opposition party members were aggressive and held a debate on loss of cotton crop through calling attention motion proposed by Radhkrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of opposition (LoP) and other members of Congress and NCP.

However, speaker Bagade rejected it and stated that the minister needed time to get detailed information to ensure he could reply to it. Disgruntled members from the opposition Congess and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) gathered in the well and shouted slogans against the state government.

Vikhe-Patil along with Ajit Pawar, leader of NCP Legislative party, Dilip Walse Patil, another NCP leader said the members submit the issue of calling attention at least 30 days prior to the session date. “If the minister is available in House and if officers do not provide information to the minister, action should be taken against those who are responsible for the mess,” said Pawar.

Walse-Patil brought attention of the House towards the same issue has been included in the proceeding of the day as motion by the ruling party. “On what ground speaker (Bagade) can claim minister will give reply in the evening on motion proposed by the ruling party if the answer is not ready?” Walse-Patil questioned.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and said the government is ready to answer all questions about the issue but let the speaker allowed to take the motion on Thursday. In the Upper House, opposition NCP and Congress did not allow business of the House over bollworms issue to continue. The House was adjourned for five times during two hours and finally adjourned for the whole day. Chandrakant Patil, leader of the House and minister for revenue said the opposition is misusing the power of majority.

“The stand of opposition not to allow conducting House is against the democracy and hence we gave decided to meet Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao. We will request him to give instructions to opposition parties to allow the House smoothly,” said Patil. When the Upper House was stalled by the opposition party members and shouted slogans, Shiv Sena members gathered together at the well to counter attack the opposition.

“Sena’s stand will always remain in favour of farmers. If minister Patil agrees to a debate, opposition party members have to allow it. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray never said bring BJP into trouble by keeping mum. We did what was necessary at that time,” said Dr Neelam Gorhe, spokesperson of the Sena.