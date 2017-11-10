Maharashtra: State Election Commission doubles the enrolment of transgender voters

Mumbai: Despite non-cooperation from religious gurus for permitting transgender to enroll their names in voters list, the State Election Commission has managed to nearly double the enrolment of transgender voters in the last five years to 1701 from earlier 900.

The highest 311 enrollments are in Mumbai suburban whereas Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Sindhudurg and Jalna has no transgender enrolled. The state election has tried their hard to bring transgenders into the parliamentary system to ensure they would get the right to vote and right to contest elections.

“In 2012, the number of transgenders registered in the voters’ list was around 900. It has increased to 1,701 after our constant efforts,” said an official from the state election office. He said, “There are gurus of transgenders and these people have to take permission from gurus to enrol their name for Permanent Account Number (PAN), for Passport and even for enrolment in voters’ list.”

“Many a time, gurus do not allow them to provide documents. So, we have taken several meetings with gurus at Mantralaya to convince them. But, as voting is not mandatory in our nation, we cannot force anybody to enrol his or her name in the voters’ list,” he said. “The last meeting was held in June this year where Lakshi and other six-seven gurus were present. Due to their efforts, more transgenders enrolled their names,” he added.

Meanwhile, when asked why Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Sindhudurg and Jalna does not have a single transgender registered, the official said there is possibility of the community not being aware about it. Otherwise, tribal districts such as Nandurbar have 12 registered transgenders. Mumbai city has 104, Ahmednagar and Pune has 118 each Thane has 245 registered transgenders.

“The special drive to register names in the voters’ list for common people will continue till November 30 and the final list would be published on January 5,” said an official. Before Lok Sabha poll in 2019, again the special drive will be conducted, he added.