Maharashtra state board exams to start from February 21

Mumbai: In a news regarding the SSC and HSC board examinations, The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday (November 29) announced the timetable for the upcoming SSC (class X) and HSC (class XII) board examinations. The HSC exam will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2018 while the SSC exam will take place from March 1 to March 24, 2018.

Mumbai divisional board has decided to enhance security at exam centres to avoid cheating and mal practices after mobile phones were seized from board exam centres in April and instances of exam papers going viral on WhatsApp were reported.

The Mumbai Division will increase the strength of its flying squads from three teams to eight teams at the exam centres to monitor the situation. These teams will check if invigilators and the students are carrying mobile phones or any other electronic devices, reported Mumbai Mirror. As per the new guidelines and code of conduct mobiles and electronics devises are banned at exam centres for students as well as for invigilators.

“We are still in the process of finalising the number of exam centres. Once that is decided, we will constitute the flying squads,” Dr Subhash Borse, Joint Secretary, Mumbai Division, told Mirror.

Borse said the division did not wish to take any chances this time. “In the last exam, I myself seized 10 mobiles from invigilators from two exam centres in Malad. While we cannot say that the invigilators’ intention is wrong, we cannot take any chances. Even though the board emphasises the ban on electronic devises, it is not taken seriously. We want to be very strict this time.”

The state board is being extra cautious and judicious after last year’s incident of paper getting leaked and getting viral on WhatsApp. The state board has therefore decided that students will not be allowed to enter exam centres once the exam starts and cannot leave the centre till the exams is over.