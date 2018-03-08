Maharashtra: State board clueless about HSC Chemistry paper leak

Mumbai: In the recent paper leak incident in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, the state board is clueless about how the Chemistry paper leak occurred. Though the board has initiated an inquiry in the police investigation it is yet not sure if the people involved in the paper leak are under their jurisdiction.

An image of the Chemistry paper of Class 12 HSC examination was found on the mobile phone of a student at examination centre at MD College, Parel. The invigilators and supervisors found this at 11:45 am and immediately informed the education inspectors and police personnel present at the centre.

A case was then registered at Bhoiwada Police under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examination Act and under the Information Technology Act. Four people have been booked. They were identified as Subodh Jha, Mahesh Gupta, Shilpa Tiwari and Mohammed Shaikh. The police is investigating the matter.

The student was allowed to appear for the examination as per rules of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Subash Borse, in-charge Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “We still do not know how the paper landed in the mobile phone of the student. The examination centre identified and took immediate action which prevented further circulation of the paper.”

This is the second case in paper leak in HSC board examination after the English paper was leaked and circulated on WhatsApp. A teacher said, “We are yet trying to figure out how leaks are occurring if mobile phones are not allowed and question papers are unsealed in examination halls.”

The board has initiated an enquiry in this matter but it will not be able to take any action if the accused are not in their jurisdiction. Borse added, “If the people involved are not staff members of the state board or members within the jurisdiction of the board then we will not be able to take any action. We are waiting for final police investigation reports. Also, a final action will be taken against the student if found involved.”