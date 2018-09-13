Maharashtra state all set to welcome Lord Ganesha

Mumbai: Months of arduous work put in by hundreds of artists, sculptors, Ganesh mandals, and individual households will manifest into magnificent pandals and larger-than-life idols, as the city welcomes Ganpati Bappa.

With an eco-friendly outlook this year, themes ranging from Hindu mythology to popular culture will transform the city, as millions of devotees celebrate the annual visit of their favourite deity, Lord Ganesha, for the next 10 days. Year after year, mandals — both small and big — attempt to outdo each other in grandeur.

This year, the big mandals have mostly decided to go green, while many have opted for historic temples and lavish palace backdrops. Meanwhile, as far as household Ganpatis are concerned, fewer people have opted for Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols this year.

“We have opted for a shadu idol, which can be immersed in our backyard as well. The idol comes with a seed, which will grow into a tree in the coming years. After all, what better gift from God can there be than a tree,” said Siddhesh Patange, a Borivli resident.