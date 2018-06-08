Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: 17 lakh students to get their SSC results today

Mumbai: The wait is over as the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination will be declared on Friday at 1 pm. Students have been waiting for these results since a long time as it is considered as the major result of the state which marks the beginning of the crucial admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC).

Students can check their results at www.mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org or maharashtraeducation.com. Also, students can check their results through MHSSC <space> <seat no> and send to short code 57766 using their mobile phones.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for SSC board examination this year, out of which over 3.83 lakh students are from Mumbai. The examination was conducted from March 1 to 24 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Students claimed they have been waiting for their results throughout their summer vacation. Aaron Craig, a student said, “I went for a vacation trip with my family but I have been waiting for my results since then. This was my first board examination and I am nervous about my results.” While, Ananya Kumar another student said, “The examination papers were not that difficult this year and I am hoping to secure a high percentage.”

Parents, meanwhile, revealed that the declaration of SSC results would reduce their stress. Kiran Nath, a parent, said, “We have been waiting for SSC results to be declared along with our children. All of us have been waiting in anticipation as this examination is the most important stepping stone of the academic lives of our kids.”