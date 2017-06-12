Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2017 Date to be declared this week, How to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not be released the Class 10 or Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) results 2017 today, June 12.

As per HT report, Duttatray Jagtap, chairperson of the Mumbai division said, “There are many rumours surrounding the date by which the SSC results will be announced. We request students and parents to not pay heed to them.” He further added, “We will announce the results this week, and inform everyone one or two days beforehand.”

The results will be declared later this week and a press released will be released one day before the declaration of the results. Students can access their results from the official website, the link for which is mahresult.nic.in

This year there has been an unusual delay in declaring the Maharashtra SSC results by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education ( MSBSHSE). Once the results are announced for class 10 SSC board, the results will available school-wise for which the students can log in to the official website. In order to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2017, students can visit the official website and click on the link, ‘Maharashtra SSC Results 2017’. Students are required to enter the requisite information. After submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen. Students can take a printout for future reference.

A total of 17,66,098 candidates appeared for the exam. The number of boys who sat for the exam was 9, 89,908, while the number of girls was 7,76,190. The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 29.

For any query regarding Maharashtra SSC Results 2017, students can visit the official website.

The official notification, as and when received, would also be available on mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra 10th result 2017: Know how to check online

Go to the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Alternatively, students can check the result at results.nic.in or results.gov.in

Enter the details asked for (usually the Board considers date of birth, name, school number, centre number as login credentials. Details, as these, can be found from the admit card/ or any other document issued by the school/ board, as an admission letter to the exam)

Submit the details

Take the printout of the result