Maharashtra: Special court lets Chhagan Bhujbal undergo tests at super speciality hospital

Mumbai: A special court on Monday allowed former deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal to undergo some medical tests at a government-run super speciality hospital. This comes after the court was informed that the tests cannot be conducted in the Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) hospital.

The special court designated to hear cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was informed the Dean of JJ hospital had constituted a panel of medical experts to oversee Bhujbal’s health. The panel which examined the health of Bhujbal had submitted its report based on the clinical examination and blood examination. The panel ruled out acute pancreatitis and further recommended for further evaluation and management by Hepato Pancreato Biliary (HPB) and Gastroenterology (GI) department.

The court was apprised of the fact the JJ Hospital does not have both these departments. Having heard the submissions and considering the health of Bhujbal, the special court directed the Arthur Road jail authorities to take him to the super speciality Seth G S Medical college and hospital.

It may be noted the politician has not been keeping well since last few days and was also admitted in the JJ hospital as he complained of pain in his lower abdomen.