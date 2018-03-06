Maharashtra Speaker Haribhau Bagade faces no-trust move by Opposition

Mumbai: Alleging bias against opposition party members by Haribhau Bagade, speaker of the state assembly, the opposition cut across party lines on Monday and along with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) moved a no-confidence motion against Bagade.

It was first day of the second week of budget session. The debate on Governor’s speech was supposed to over and government has to reply over the debate on Monday. “Today, there was a supposed to be discussions on Governor’s speech and other issues, but no discussion was held. Questions were not allowed,” said Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of Opposition (LoP) in assembly.

He alleged Bagade was acting at the behest of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and using his chair to serve the purpose of Bharatiya Janata Party members only. He alleged that Bagde was ignoring the role of Opposition in democracy and was favouring the treasury benches.

Ajit Pawar, senior NCP leader said, “Since Bagade is not using his conscience, I would pray that good sense would prevail and guide him.”

Pawar said it was unusual to see the treasury benches stalling the House since Government was shying away from discussion over all the important issues including loan waiver, suicides and crop damage due to recent hailstorm and attack by pink bollworm.

Dhananjay Munde, LoP in Council House, said after his audio clip became viral, that he had heard it and found that it was not his voice but had been dubbed by someone else. Munde informed that he had filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Parli Vaijnath police station. Munde said he has challenged the Treasury benches that he would be releasing CDs of ministers one after the other.

Vikhe-Patil said that they have given the no-confidence motion letter to concerned officials and it would be taken up after 14 days of business in the state assembly.

In the House, when ruling BJP members demanding resignation of Munde over alleged Involvement in corruption, shouted slogans and disrupting proceeding of the House, Pawar intervened and requested the CM for a thorough enquiry. Pawar said, “We are ready for the enquiry, but conduct the house and let opposition to speak over several issues.”

However, speaker Bagade allowed industries minister Subhash Desai to make a statement on Nanar petrochemical refinery and later adjourned the House for the day.