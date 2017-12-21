Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP threatens to bring privilege motion against Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Rubbishing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ claim about initiatives having been taken to bring the petrochemical refinery project in Konkan region by two Shiv Sena’s MPs, Vinayak Raut, one of them threatened to bring a privilege motion against Fadnavis in Parliament. Raut said Fadnavis has to prove when the meeting was held for the project and when he had demanded project to be set up in Konkan in parliament.

Fadnavis while speaking with the media on Tuesday had claimed that union minister Anant Geete, Shiv Sena MP from Raigad, and Raut from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency had taken initiative to bring petrochemical refinery project worth Rs 3 lakh crore in Rajapur area of Ratnagiri district.

Both Geete and Raut have denied what Fadnavis claimed and challenge to prove when he had raised the issue in Parliament. “I had never met Prime Minister Narendra Modi or petroleum minister and had requested to permit the project in Konkan region. If Chief Minister has any documents regarding it, he should furnish it to me. Else I will bring privilege motion for defaming my image,” said Raut.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has said, all three oil companies have formed a single company and will invest Rs. 3 lakh crore in petrochemical project. It is completely green project and will not affect on marine environment.” He added the project will create around one lakh employment.

Fadnavis claimed, “Non-Governmental organizations (NGOs) from Mumbai are misleading people from the village which will be displaced by the project. More than 40 percent land has been purchased by the investors before the project was announced.”

“If we will fail to allow the mega refinery in Maharashtra, it will shift to Andhra Pradesh,” said the CM.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will jointly build the 60 million tones per annum (mtpa) refinery at a cost of Rs. 1.5 trillion. The oil companies may jointly hold a 51 percent stake, while the state government and a strategic investor will hold the rest. The project needs 15,000 acres of land.

Shiv Sena legislator Rajan Salvi from Rajapur is leading the protest by local people who oppose the project. The project will affect 12 villages in Rajapur assembly constituency. Despite opposition from people and party legislator, Subhash Desai, industries minister and Shiv Sena leader had approved to hand over the land of industry department for the project last May.