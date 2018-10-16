Maharashtra: Shiv Sena minister Ramdas Kadam built illegal construction in Khed

Mumbai: A senior Shiv Sena leader and minister for environment, Ramdas Kadam has violated rules of his own department for illegal construction in the green zone in Khed city, Ratnagiri district. Khed is Kadam’s home town. The District Collector of Ratnagri Pradip P, has sought directives from the Urban Development Department (UDD) before taking action against this illegal construction by the minister. Pradip has also sought directives against the Chief Officer (CO) of Khed municipal council for sanctioning Kadam.

Shivtej Arogya Seva Sanstha, a non-governmental organisation run by the minister, started to build a ground plus two storey building on the city survey number 1490. According to the Khed district collector, the survey number lies under the No-Development (green) zone. Kadam had acquired 1,600 square metres by the minister.

An insider of UDD said, Kadam had made a claim for this land way back in 2008. “As the land comes under green zone, the municipal council which was controlled by Sena, approved and in fact passed a resolution changing the status of the city survey number 1490. Initially this land was in the green zone and was subsequently changed to a residential zone. However, UDD rejected that resolution stating the change in the use of land will not be suitable for planning purposes,” informed the officer. The resolution was passed on September 15, 2008.

The district collector in his letter stated, “Khed municipal council, while giving permission for construction given to Shivtej Arogya Sanstha was conditional. One of them was until and unless, UDD gave an approval to the resolution passed by the municipal council, the Sanstha will not begin any construction. However during the site visit on July 20, 2018, it was brought to my notice by the municipal staff, the construction had already started.”

The letter further reads, Kadam and his organisation has violated the conditions and the rules. It was also brought to the notice of the collector, the chief officer of municipal council too hid the facts from the district collector’s office. “Shivtej sanstha has deliberately tried to grab the government land and the CO of Khed municipal council has backed the illegal construction. It was nexus between Shivtej Sanstha and the CO,” the collector has stated in his letter.

The district collector has sought directives from the Town Planning (TP) department asked what action needed to be taken. Minister Kadam did not respond to the phone calls and text messages whereas, collector Pradip P said he was busy in a meeting.