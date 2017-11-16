Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar helps road accident victims in a remote area in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: Setting aside politics briefly, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday played a Good Samaritan by helping accident victims in a remote area here, party officials said. The NCP chief and his motorcade were on Wednesday zipping on the Bhiwapur-Umred Road for an engagement during his tour of the Maoist-affected district when they came across a major road accident.

A speeding dumper had rammed into a private car, crushing it and trapping the owner Amit R. Yadav and his entire family inside the vehicle, with no help nearby. The injured, hurt badly, were screaming for help and Pawar immediately ordered his motorcade to stop. He hurriedly stepped out of the vehicle and rushed to help the victims in what was a remote forested area with nobody around.

The 76-year-old NCP supremo and other party activists accompanying him managed to prise open the vehicle doors and assisted the injured and bleeding family members to step out. Pawar also arranged for the victims to be taken to the nearest hospital for treatment and after ensuring that they would get proper medicare, he resumed his journey. A party spokesperson said in Mumbai that Pawar’s warm gesture was widely appreciated and lauded as the news spread on social media networks.