Maharashtra seeks inclusion of hookah parlours in COPTA Act, says minister

Mumbai: The state government will recommend to the Center to include Hookah Parlours in the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) COPTA Act, 2003.

In a reply on short duration debate raised by Prakash Gajbhiye of Nationalist Congress Party in Upper House, Dr Ranjeet Patil, minister of state for home (urban) said, “The current provisions of fines and punishment are very less and needs to be further raised and made more stringent.” He added the Kamala Mill inferno was caused by a burning charcoal ember.

Gajbhiye raised a debate in the house on rising tobacco, liquor and narcotic drugs addiction among youth. He expressed grave concern over increasing number of girls and women getting addicted to smoking cigarettes. Gajbhiye argued besides 56% of men are addicted to smoking, 48% of girls are addicted to cigarettes.

In response, Dr Deepak Sawant, minister for Public Health, stressed the need for making the COPTA more stringent. He argued that the e-Cigarette needs to be banned as the liquid used in it contains high levels of nicotine.