Maharashtra: Sarpanch gets SC relief in school teacher assault case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reduced the sentence of Januna Gram Panchayat chairman Haribhau to one month’s jail already undergone for assaulting school teacher Balasaheb Ingole in a Panchayat primary school at Januna in Washim district.

The Bench of Justices Abhay Manohar Sapre and Uday Umesh Lalit, however, at the same time raised the fine from Rs 800 to Rs 15,000 to be paid to Ingole in the atrocities act in 2005. It said if the fine is not deposited within one month, Haribhau will have to undergo the sentence of three months of rigorous imprisonment awarded by additional sessions judge of Washim in April 2006.

Haribhau had come in appeal against the judgment of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on 20.04.2018, upholding his conviction while setting free his accomplice Baburao Chaudhary, a member of the gram panchayat.

Police case was that Haribhau and Baburao had gone to the Januna zilla parishad primary school on 05.04.2995 and questioned Balasaheb Ingole for coming late. They wanted to record it in the complaint book which Ingole did not give, provoking Haribhau to abuse and give kicks and blows to him.

Both Haribhau and Baburao were convicted by the Washim court under Sections 353, 504 and 294 of IPC, read with Section 34.