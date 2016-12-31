Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief pledges support to Akhilesh Yadav

Mumbai: Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi today pledged support to the Akhilesh Yadav camp after party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled the UP chief minister along with General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav for six years for putting up candidates against the official nominees.

Azmi, who is in Lucknow now, said he will discuss further course of action after meeting Akihlesh and Ramgopal Yadav. Azmi also claimed that the Maharashtra unit of the party is with Akhilesh.

Also Read: CM Akhilesh Yadav to meet SP MLAs at his residence



“As far as we (Maharashtra SP unit) are concerned, we are with Akhilesh Yadavji because he enjoys the support of the entire state (UP) as well as the nation,” Azmi told PTI.

Azmi, who represents Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar segment in the state assembly, had expressed concern over the growing political instability in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the dramatic developments in ruling party.

“This is very unfortunate. Whatever is taking place is not a good sign and will further embolden anti-secular forces in the state. Netaji’s (Mulayam) decision will weaken the party,” he had said.

Also Read: CM Akhilesh Yadav conveys displeasure to SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav over candidates list

“Mulayamji is not very much active on the party front and most of the decisions are taken by other leaders. Akhilesh Yadav is his son. This feud must have been settled within the family. This is very unfortunate that it has come to the fore,” he had said.

SP has presence in some pockets of Maharashtra and has nine corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mulayam Singh Yadav yesterday expelled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary and cousin Ramgopal Yadav for six years for releasing a list of candidates, parallel to the one issued officially by Mulayam and summoning a party meet tomorrow. The decision has led to unprecedented crisis in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.