Maharashtra: Resident doctors seek relief from ‘drop-dead’ work hours

Mumbai: The state’s resident physicians have no time to heal themselves, working 24-36 hours at a stretch. Over-extended work hours leave these healers tired, stressed and anxious. Some have even gone into acute depression.

To address this issue, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) made a written application to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), demanding fixed working hours for resident doctors. The letter mentions the recent suicide of a doctor at the Tata Hospital.

“Long and exhausting work schedules are causing resident doctors to undergo treatment for anxiety at the hospital. Most days, they are made to work for 24 hours and some days, they also have to work for 36 hours at a stretch,” said a senior MARD official.

MARD representatives also held a meeting with the additional municipal commissioner Idzes Kundan and the chief of the medical education department, Dr Pravin Shingare. Resident doctors said that while on emergency duty, they sometimes end up working for two days at a stretch. This has been noticed in the medicine, surgery, orthopaedic, paediatrics, anaesthesia, obstetrics and gynaecology departments.

“In a week, I work for almost 130 hours. There was a day when I came in the morning for an emergency case and forgot to eat. I had no time to even brush my teeth. There is no fixed time for lunch. All of us are overburdened and stressed, with no time for family or friends. I sleep for barely four hours a day and need to focus on my studies as well. Sometimes I just feel like quitting and going back home, but do not have the luxury of doing so,” said one of the resident doctors.

Dr Lokeshkumar Chirwatkar, president of MARD, said, the doctors’ right to health is getting affected and it is very likely mistakes may occur and the lives of patients could be at stake. “We requested the DMER to set up a committee for all the departments and look into the issue. Doctors should be given the right to say no to work when not in the hospital, except during an emergency, such as mass casualties. Working hours in a week should not exceed 48 hours. We will also hold a meeting with the state health minister regarding this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Pravin Shingare, DMER, said, “We have received the letter and the demands are still being discussed. A final decision will be taken after which the state health minister’s approval will be awaited.”