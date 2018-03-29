Maharashtra reports 1,500 forest fire cases in five weeks, most of them were man-made

Mumbai: More than 1,500 forest fire cases were reported between February and March across the state out of which most of them were man-made, according to forest officials. The numbers constitute to more than 40% (3,487) cases reported in 2017.

Forest officials said there has been a significant rise in forest fire incidents in the past five weeks (last week of February onwards), as more than 300 cases have been reported per week. “Based on data received from the Forest Survey of India (FSI), we documented more than 1,500 cases of forest fires from the entire state between February and March so far,” said RS Yadav, additional principal chief conservator of forest (protection), Maharashtra forest department which is in charge of controlling forest fires.

Yadav added that the forests are being burnt deliberately to clear land for agriculture purposes. Only a handful of cases are related to fires starting owing to rise in temperature. As per data from the FSI’s real-time forest fire mapping, Maharashtra has recorded 2,488 forest fire alerts since January this year, which is highest in the country. The total number of forest fires in India is 22,128. This means Maharashtra has recorded 11 per cent of all forest fire alerts in India. FSI data also revealed that Maharashtra had the highest number of forest fires in the last seven days with 1,023 alerts, followed by Madhya Pradesh (832 alerts) and Chhattisgarh (647 alerts).

A complaint filed by citizens’ group Watchdog Foundation with the state, on Monday, regarding recurring man-made forest fires (about 250) along the Western Ghats, parts of Panvel in Raigad district to Ratnagiri, states more than 1,000 acres of forest land was charred in the first two weeks of March. “The situation is alarming because the number of forest fires reported in the past two months is more than those reported in the past two years. This It is disastrous for animals, as they will be forced to leave their natural habitat and enter human settlements,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee, Watchdog Foundation. Senior forest officials also said lack of manpower is a cause of concern.

“In some cases, one range forest officer is in charge of many hectares of forests. To control such fires, more manpower is needed,” said P Srivastava, additional principal chief conservator of forest, Information and Technology, state forest department, adding, “Most fires, which are being lit up, are owing biotic pressures on forests such as dependence of people on natural resources. Only a few forest fires are natural.”