Maharashtra: Rebel BJP MP Ashish Deshmukh wants petrochemical project in Vidarbha

Mumbai: Shiv Sena while opposing petrochemical project to be set in Nannar in Rajapur tehsil of Konkan region, Ashish Deshmukh, rebel legislator of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to bring the project in Vidarbha region as there is potential for the project and it will benefit both oil manufacturing companies and the consumers.

A letter written to Fadnavis, Deshmukh handed over it to him at Vidhan Bhavan. Deshmukh has stated with a refinery in this region, each family would be benefited directly by lower cost of petroleum products. ‘In terms of viability, this project is most attractive with lots of cost-saving to the government and consumers both. There could be huge savings in bringing crude oil by pipeline along with proposed Mumbai-Nagpur super communication way coming up soon. The present mode of road, rail transport can be stopped in this way. There could be a possible saving of approx Rs10000 crore to Rs 15000 crore, Deshmukh has stated.

He further stated, ‘It is also required to mention that myself and office bearers of Vidharbha Economic Development (VED), Nagpur had a meeting in New Delhi recently with Anant Geete, union minister who advised and reassured them that the Ratnagiri refinery would be shifted to the Vidarbha region.’ In Nagpur, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has identified 15000 acres of land for a proposed at Katol. This identified land is near sources of water, electricity, forests, with ready-to- use infrastructure needed for such large projects like roads, rail, airports etc. This acquisition with better prices to farmers will further help the area, he has stated.