Maharashtra rapped in state Assembly for releasing water to Gujarat

Nagpur: The State assembly on Thursday witnessed a row over the Maharashtra government allowing release of water to Gujarat from the Damanganga-Pinzal irrigation project. Ajit Pawar, the NCP MLA, has blamed the state government, accusing it of yielding to pressure from a ‘supreme leader’ of the BJP.

Atul Bhatkhalkar, a member of the BJP, raised the issue during the question hour. He asked if there is any agreement between Maharashtra and Gujarat about water sharing through Damanganga-Pinzal and under the Nar-Par-Tapi interlinking river project.

In a reply, Vijay Shivtare, minister of state for water resources, stated the agreement was signed in 2010 between the Maharashtra, Gujarat and the National Water Development Agency in the presence of then chief minister of Maharashtra. He stated as Maharashtra could not stop the water flow in Damanganga and Tapi, Gujarat is getting the benefit of the additional water.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of the opposition, raised an objection and said the BJP- Shiv Sena government had not tabled a proposal to ensure BJP ruled Gujarat gets the benefit of excess water.