Maharashtra: Rape victim alleges that school expelled her after she filed a complaint

Latur (Maharashtra): A rape victim on Monday was expelled from a school in Maharashtra’s Latur district in the name of maintaining dignity of the institution.

The 15-year-old victim, a Class 11 student, had allegedly been raped by an army man on the pretext of marriage. The victim, on Monday, said, “My school has suspended my admission saying their reputation can be tarnished if I continue to study here.”

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the school expelled her after the police went to them to enquire about the rape complaint. The school then allegedly called her brother and told him about their decision. “I want to study further and I have not been going to school since it resumed in June,” she said.

“A school-leaving certificate was given on the basis of a request made by her brother, who studies in Class 12. I have called the principal and family members for a meeting on Tuesday. If the leaving certificate was issued without application of mind, action will be taken,” District collector of Latur G Shreekanth told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the victim’s uncle alleged that when they went to a police station to lodge an FIR, the police demanded Rs. 50, 000 bribe to lodge their complaint. Later, the victim approached Latur’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivaji Rathor and hence the FIR was registered yesterday. A medical examination of the victim has been conducted and a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard.

(Inputs from ANI)