Maharashtra: Railway personnel of CR to offer quick medical aid to commuters soon

Mumbai: Soon the railway personnel of the Central Railways (CR) suburban network will have to undergo for basic medical treatment which will help them to give immediate medical treatment during golden hour. CR official said more than 1000 CR staff are posted at various suburban railway stations, and they all have already received training by the NDRF team. “The basic first aid treatment will help commuters during any medical emergency. We aim to train all the railway staff, which will prove to be a boon for people during golden hour,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR.

A senior railway official said railway staff will be trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). “The training of first aid services and how to handle passengers in an emergency will be given. Moreover, ticket checker, station managers and even the cleaners and shoe shine workers will undergo the training,” added official. He added training will include Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and to treat bites, foreign body obstruction, soft tissue injury, poisoning, bleeding, burns and cuts.