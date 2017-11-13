Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan demands in-depth probe in Sangli robbery accused custodial death

Sangli: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan today sought an “in-depth” investigation into the alleged custodial death of a robbery accused here.

Aniket Kothale, arrested by the Sangli city police on November 6, along with another man in a robbery case, died in police custody.

Seven police personnel were suspended in connection with the case. The police had allegedly tried to burn his body twice to destroy evidence. Six people, including five personnel of the Sangli city police station, were arrested in this regard.

“There is no law and order in Sangli and the entire state. The Maharashtra chief minister and the Director of General of Police should visit Sangli to get first hand information (about the case) and order in-depth investigation,” Chavan told reporters here.

Yesterday, state minister Deepak Kesarkar had met the kin of the victim and assured them justice. Meanwhile, a ‘bandh’ was observed in the city today to protest the custodial death.