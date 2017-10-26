Maharashtra: Postal department ready to deliver traffic e-challans by speed post

Mumbai: The Maharashtra and Goa circle of the postal department has expressed willingness to deliver e-challans to traffic offenders by speed post. The department has written a letter to the Mumbai Traffic Police as well as the state government in this regard, an official said.

The traffic police had been sending e-challans to motorists for violating norms through SMSes. However, this system is reportedly not working well as e-challans are not getting delivered properly because of frequent change in mobile phone numbers of offenders.

“Therefore, we have come forward and written to the traffic police as well as the state government to let us deliver e-challans to their (offenders’) doorstep through our speed-post service. “The violators can deposit challan amount in the nearest post office through e-payment mode of the department,” said H C Agrawal, Chief Post Master General (CPMG) of the Maharashtra and Goa Circle.

But this move will put additional financial burden on the police department’s budget. Therefore, the traffic police alone will not be able to go ahead with the proposal,” Agrawal said. The official suggested that to overcome the financial burden, the speed post cost could be recovered from offenders themselves.