Maharashtra: Police seize gutka worth Rs 16 lakh near Mumbai

Palghar: Gutkha worth Rs 16 lakh was today seized from a truck at Talasari on the Khanvel-Udhva road here, police said. The contraband was being smuggled in packets which had “milk” marked on them, police said.

They added that the gutkha was being transported from neighbouring Gujarat to Ulhasnagar near Mumbai.

Senior Inspector Kailas Barve of Talasari police said two people had been detained and the Food and Drug Administration would carry out further investigations.