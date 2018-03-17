Maharashtra Plastic Ban: 43% shopkeepers don’t know about ‘bag ban’

Mumbai: Even as the Maharashtra government announced plans to introduce a state-wide ban on the use of plastic carry bags, a city-based survey across 525 shops including malls, mid-range shops and street vendors, found that 43% of all shopkeepers did not know about the ban.

To check the preparedness of Mumbai to enforce the ban, around 50 students from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, in partnership with environmental group GreenLine conducted a survey with teams travelling from Colaba Causeway in south Mumbai to Dadar, Parel, western suburbs of Bandra and central ones like Mulund and Ghatkopar and even Dahisar.

Of those shops that were aware of the ban, 51% of the shops have not planned for any alternative for plastic carry bags, and 93% said they did not receive any help from the state government so far in implementing alternatives to plastic bags.

“The successful implementation of the ban needs adequate preparation. We were interested in finding out how prepared shopkeepers and vendors in the city were to implement the ban. The findings of the survey suggest that the level of preparedness in the city is very low,” said Father Savio Silveira, director, NGO GreenLine.

In November 2017, state environment minister Ramdas Kadam had announced a total ban on plastic carry bags throughout the state from March 18 onwards. 66% of the shopkeepers said the ban will not succeed.

“85% of shopkeepers said that they are aware of pollution caused by plastic bags,” read the survey report. “They however, continued to supply plastic bags because customers don’t carry their own bags and refuse to buy products if plastic bags are not provided resulting in loss of business,” it further said.