Maharashtra Pink bollworm losses: Cotton growers’ compensation reduced

Mumbai: After assuring Vidarbha and Marathwada’s cotton farmers of Rs 36,800 per hectare in compensation last year for pink bollworm-infested crop, the agriculture department has halved the seed companies’ share in the compensation — from Rs 16,000 per hectare earlier to Rs 8,500 per hectare. Reacting to this, Dhananjay Munde, Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, alleged a nexus between seed companies and the government and claimed officials were protecting the seed companies.

At its Nagpur legislature session last year, the government had assured compensation of Rs36,800 per hectare, an amount that would include funds from the state exchequer, insurance companies and the seed companies. However, the farmers have yet to receive even a single rupee as compensation from the government till date. More than 14 lakh farmers have applied for the compensation. In the 2016-17 kharif season, around 55 lakh farmers had cultivated cotton on 42 lakh hectares in Vidarbha and Marathwada. They lost the entire crop because of pink bollworm infestation, despite their having used Bt cotton seeds. Bt cotton is genetically modified to be pest-resistant and is expected to give high yields.

After aggressive demands from the opposition during the Nagpur winter session in December 2017, the then agriculture minister, the late Pandurang alias Bhausaheb Fundkar, had assured the House that the government would compensate farmers for their losses. The amount of compensation was announced at Rs 30,800 per hectare. The state had planned to collect this amount from three sources – Rs 6,800 per hectare from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), Rs 8,000 per hectare from crop insurance companies and Rs 16,000 per hectare from seed companies, under the Maharashtra Cotton Seeds Act. The government expected to raise Rs 6,000 crore from seed companies alone. As the government had appealed to farmers to complaint against seed companies, more than 14 lakh farmers did so, challenging the quality and failure of technology used by these companies and sought compensation. Till date, hearings on more than 10 lakh cases have been completed. Munde accused the government for lowering the amount of compensation to be recovered from seed companies. “First, the government assured of getting Rs 16,000 per hectare as compensation from seed companies.

Now, why has the agriculture department reduced the amount by 50 per cent? Is there a nexus between seed companies and government officials, is that why they are protecting the companies?” asked Munde. Kishor Tiwari, chairman of the Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavlamban Mission, demanded strict action against the 60 seed companies who had cheated farmers. “60 firm should be banned from selling of cotton seed until the compensation issue,” he demanded.