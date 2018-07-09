Maharashtra pesticide poisoning? 2 Yavatmal farmers hospitalized

YAVATMAL: In a case of suspected pesticide poisoning, probably the first in this Kharif season in east Maharashtra, two farmers were admitted to a hospital with symptoms of vomitting and loose motions in Yavatmal district. Prashant Kewade (42) and Sandeep Meshram (24) were admitted in the Yavatmal-based Government Medical College (GMC) on July 1, a GMC official said on Sunday.

While Kewade, a resident of Fulai village in the district, was discharged on July 7, Meshram, who hails from Pengare village, still remains in the hospital. “Both of them were admitted in the hospital on July 1 with symptoms of severe loose motions and vomitting,” Head of Medicine Department, GMC, Dr Baba Elke said. He said Kewade had sprayed a pesticide named ‘Hitweed’ for 12 hours on his crop with his hand pump before he developed the symptoms. “Meshram had also sprayed the poisonous ‘Hitweed’ for two days in row using his hand pump. He also developed severe loose motions and vomiting,” Dr Elke said.