Maharashtra: Panel to propose steps to restore greenery in Mahabaleshwar

Mumbai: The Centre has set up a committee to propose measures for restoration of greenery in Mahabaleshwar, following complaints of cutting of trees and littering in Maharashtra’s one of the most popular tourist destinations, an official said on Sunday. Located around 3,000 feet above sea level, Mahabaleshwar and its neighbouring plateau Panchgani are visited by a large number of tourists all round the year, especially during weekends.

The growing tourism activities in Mahabaleshwar have taken a toll on its vegetation with their being several complaints of rampant cutting of trees to set up hotels, restaurants and tourism centres, and littering by visitors. “Several complaints have been raised by environmental activists over it,” Dr Ankur Patwardhan, who was recently appointed as head of the Mahabaleshwar Panchgani ecosensitive zone management committee, told PTI.

“As a follow up, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest recently constituted a committee to study the current status of Mahabales- hwar & Panchgani, compare it with the past record and submit a proposal for restoration of vegetation wherever it is needed,” he said. “The number of visitors to Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani is estimated to be in thousands on weekends and during summer weekends, it swells further. While it has generated revenue, it has also taken a toll on greenery,” he said.