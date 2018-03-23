Maharashtra: Opposition targets govt for hiring “blacklisted” firm again

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar today directed the government to make a statement after Opposition asked why a tainted firm was hired again for the `Magnetic Maharashtra’ event last month.

Sanjay Dutt (Congress) said a first information report (FIR) was filed against event management firm Wizcraft International for negligence following a fire on stage during a `Make in India’ event organised here in February 2016.

“This company was (then) blacklisted by the state government. However, the work for Magnetic Maharashtra (investor summit) was assigned to the same firm,” he said.

The government should explain why a “blacklisted” and “charge-sheeted” company was awarded the contract for a major international event, he said.

“Was there any pressure from some quarters or some other consideration which influenced the government…?” Dutt asked.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the House in the past that the company “shall never ever be considered again for any state government programme”,” Dutt claimed.

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, however, asserted that “the government is doing its work as per the laws.”

“Dutt’s question — why was the same company awarded work — is like saying that the party, under whom there was a massive fire at Mantralaya, in which 58,000 files were burnt, should not be allowed to contest elections again,” Mungantiwar said, referring to the massive fire which had broken out in the secretariat during the Congress-NCP rule.

Chairman Nimbalkar later directed the government to make a statement over the issue.

After a fire destroyed much of the stage during an event at Girgaum Chowpatty here during the Make in India Week in February 2016, Mumbai fire department had blamed Wizcraft for negligence.

Police had registered an FIR against the company under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life/ personal safety of others) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire).