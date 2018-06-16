Maharashtra: Opposition fumbles over caste issue, slams minister for putting pressure on victims

Mumbai: The controversy over two Scheduled Caste (SC) children being paraded nude in Jalgaon district has now become a huge embarrassment for the opposition, which had turned it into a caste conflict on Thursday. The First Information Report (FIR) registered by Jalgaon Police and the caste certificate of accused, Ishwar Balwant Joshi, accessed by The Free Press Journal shows that he is from Nomadic Tribe (NT) and not from an upper caste, as had been claimed by the opposition. Meanwhile, it was alleged that Girish Mahajan, water resources and medical education minister, had tried to pressurise the brother of the two SC boys to withdraw his complaint against the accused. Mahajan has denied the allegation.

Sachin and Rahul Chandane, who are cousins, were beaten and paraded naked by Ishwar Joshi and Pralhad alias Sonya Lohar on Sunday when they were found swimming in a well owned by Joshi. The case was registered by one of the victims, Sachin, and his mother, Durgabai, in Pahur police station after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The opposition portrayed the incident as an atrocity against Dalits by upper caste men. Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed it as ‘Manuwaad’ and on Friday tweeted that “RSS-BJP ki Manuwad ki nafrat ki zehreeli raajneeti ke khilaf humne agar aawaaz nahi uthayi toh itihaas hamein kabhi maaf nahi karega” (History will never forgive us if we will not raise our voice against the spread of the poisonous, divisive politics by the ‘Manuwadi’ RSS-BJP). Gandhi has further tweeted that the boys’ mistake was that they were swimming in the ‘Savarn Kuwa’ (a well owned by upper castes).

Ashok Chavan, president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee withdrew his tweet after a few hours on Thursday. However, he retweeted Gandhi’s tweet on Friday. A delegation of the Congress, led by former minister Abdul Sattar, visited the well and met the vicitms’ family. Sattar said, “Congress will take care of the Chandanes and will arrange for their shelter. Congress will take the fight for justice to the family to its logical end.”

Dhananjay Munde, Leader of the Opposition, alleged government-sponsored atrocities against Dalits. Mahesh Tapase, state spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, has written to the secretary of the social justice department about the incident. Sattar claimed that the villagers were under pressure to withdraw the case. He told the people “not to feel pressured by Datta Karale, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jalgaon.” Villagers then appealed to the Congress delegation to refrain from politicising the issue. Karale too visited the village.

Mukund Sapakale of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha alleged that police had changed the name of the well in the punchnama.