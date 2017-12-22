Maharashtra: Opposition demands resignation of minister Mahadev Jankar

Nagpur: Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in the Upper House alleged that the animal husbandry department was involved in corruption in procurement of vaccines for livestocks and demanded resignation of Mahadev Jankar, minister of the department. Munde also alleged scam in procurement of sanitary napkins.

Initiating the debate, Munde targeted Information and Technology department headed by CM Devendra Fadnavis. “Innowave company, based in Nagpur, which is already under the scanner for making mistakes in scholarship scheme had been awarded tender to implement loan waiver scheme. The rules and conditions were changed to ensure the said company will get the tender,” Munde said.

“The Secretary of IT department was sent on compulsory leave and later transferred when the mess in loan waiver implementation was revealed. Was chief minister not aware about it or he was misguided?” Munde questioned.

Criticising the worsening law and order situation in Nagpur and in the state, Munde said, “The CM is offering official post to Munna Yadav, who is defamed goon from Nagpur, how can we expect law and order from him?… The BJP government is protecting goons and keeping eye on common people and journalist through social media. Government is ignoring custody death,” he claimed.