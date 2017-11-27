Maharashtra: Only CM Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue minister beneficiaries of ‘Mi Labharthi’ campaign, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Taking a dig at the BJP-led Maharashtra government over its ‘Mi Labharthi’ campaign, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil are the “only beneficiaries” during the last three years.

‘Mi Labharthi’ (I am a beneficiary) is the ad blitzerkreig launched by the BJP-led NDA government on the completion of three years in office last month. The campaign, which showcases citizens saying ‘Mi Labharthi’ of the government schemes, is marred by the claims over its authenticity.

“The state government has issued misleading advertisements of beneficiaries of various schemes. Farmers are still facing several issues. The government got so many votes and came to power, but Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil are the only two beneficiaries in the state,” Thackeray said addressing a rally in Vita tehsil in Sangli district.

Thackeray, whose party shares an uneasy relationship with the BJP in the government, also appealed to people to vote for the Sena if they want “real” change to happen. “People voted for the change expecting something good will happen in the state. The government got changed, but people’s plight remained same. If you want a real change then vote for the Shiv Sena. I will not become chief minister but one day I will make a Sena worker the chief minister of the state,” he said.

Thackeray reiterated that his party will take to streets if farmers’ problems are not resolved in a democratic manner. “In last three years, the condition of Maharashtra has worsened. The drinking water schemes sanctioned during the Shiv Sena regime in 1995-99 are still not completed,” he said.