Maharashtra: On completion of three years in power, CM Devendra Fadnavis assesses performance of bureaucrats

Mumbai: Even after completion of three years in power, the image of the state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis became negative in public and to control the damage in remaining two years in his office, Fadnavis has decided to assesses the performance of bureaucrats.

After he brought in administrative staff, including under-secretaries and desk officers of the state government under Key Result Area (KRA), Fadnavis has brought secretaries under KRA and begun to question them after every weekly cabinet meeting.

“Jal Yukt Shivar (JYS) is the only flagship programme of the Fadnavis government which has received tremendous response from the common man as well as from the corporate sector. With public participation, the scheme became the model of success for other states. But, there is no any other scheme beyond JYS which can be named,” revealed a senior bureaucrat.

“Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor, Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana are another flagship programme which proved failure in administrative level. Government officials and bureaucrats used their powers in such a way that farmers went against the project,” the bureaucrat added.

He further said, on the same line, loan waiver proved to be a flop show due to mismanagement and communication gap between cooperative and Information and Technology (IT) departments. He claimed, “The chief minister feels bureaucrats deliberately try to bring him trouble by making failure of schemes. Fadnavis is not happy by the way bureaucracy is implementing the schemes. They are pouring oil in fire against the state government.”

The senior bureaucrat, supposed to be a close confidante of the chief minister, revealed that since the past three cabinet meetings, the chief minister is assessing the last one year’s performance of secretaries. These meetings went on for three to four hours. In a first meeting, I S Chahal, principle secretary of water resources made a presentation of his last year’s performance before the chief minister.

According to a source, Chahal tried to convince Fadnavis about how many government resolutions (GR) related to his department were published during the past year. “Fadnavis intervened and told Chahal that bringing GR does not mean that the decision has been implemented. Fadnavis told bureaucrats to focus on how the decision will be percolated up to ground level and common man will get benefit of the scheme,” said the source.

Vijay Kumar, principle secretary of agriculture department made a presentation before the chief minister this week and he made it clear how the farmers’ agitation was tackled. He also informed the communication with cooperative and marketing department before implementation of loan waiver scheme. However, Fadnavis was not satisfied as the loan waiver scheme was not smoothly handled by the bureaucracy. However, though secretaries are brought under KRA, it has not been cleared by the Chief Minister’s Office whether the poor performance will affect cream postings of the concern secretaries.