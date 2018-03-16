Maharashtra: Now civic chief transferred, after Aurangabad police commissioner was sent on compulsory leave

Mumbai: A day after Aurangabad police commissioner Yashaswi Yadav was sent on compulsory leave by the state government, its municipal commissioner DM Mugalikar was transferred and posted as member-secretary of the Marathwada Statutory Development Board.

Both officials had been pulled up by the state government for their alleged mishandling of the garbage crisis which has engulfed Aurangabad for over a month after residents stopped the civic body from dumping waste at the designated spot in Naregaon village.

In other transfers, P Velrasu, municipal commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali was posted as joint managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). GM Bodke, fisheries commissioner has been posted in Velrasu’s place.

A general administration department official said that GB Patil had been named Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner in place of RV Nimbalkar who has been posted as additional municipal commissioner of Pune. AP Vidhale, joint secretary in the Labour, Industries and Energy department has been posted as fisheries commissioner.